ST. MARYS — “Every gallon counts.”
The weekend of Aug. 6-8, Burke’s Home Center on the Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys held a bucket sale fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and children who need help.
The local sale raised $815, said Co-Owner Kristin Burke.
“Ace (Hardware) does this every year, as one of the ways we raise money for the community,” she said.
BHC, a family-owned and run building materials business, sold 165 buckets, Burke noted.
Customers could purchase a five-gallon bucket, plus receive 20 percent off of anything that fit inside of the bucket, when they donated $5 to the CMN within that three-day period, according to the BHC Facebook post.
Burke said the cause is something close to her heart, since she and her husband have spent 22 years going to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for their son.
“We have employees with kids and grandkids that go there as well,” she notes.
Everyone seemed to give good feedback with the bucket sale, Burke said, including the representative from Children’s Hospital who came to help hand out buckets.
“We had toys for kids to take home, including stuffed animals that an employee brought in,” she said.
Visit Burke’s Home Center on Facebook and www.burkeshomecenter.com.