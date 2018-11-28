DuBOIS — Area Bucktail Council Boy Scouts have been doing their part in volunteering at holiday events and efforts.
Sheri Price, district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council, based in DuBois, said scouts are very active not just during the holiday season, but all year round, too.
“Winter is one of the many times in scouting where it’s obvious that they are passionate about serving their communities,” she said. “In the month of November, Scouts could be found participating in Veteran’s Day programs like parades, dinners or simply placing flags on veterans’ graves at local cemeteries.”
Recently, scouts participated in the “Scouting for Food” drive, during which Cub Scout Packs and Scout Troops distributed fliers asking residents to leave nonperishable foods on their porches. The scouts then collect the food and distribute it to food pantries, Price said.
“The scouts are often involved in the sorting process at the food pantries on collection day,” she said. “Many scouting units are also involved in serving meals at various Thanksgiving events or community fundraisers.”
Scouts are also involved in serving meals at Thanksgiving dinners, as well as community events like Light Up Nights, holiday parades, gift wrappings, Christmas caroling at nursing facilities and others, Price says.
Troop 28 of DuBois and Clearfield-based scouts will be contributing to Clearfield County Toys for Tots distribution, Price said.
“We take the Scouts to the Toys for Tots distribution site in December, where they sort the donated toys into age groups to make the distribution go smoothly,” said Troop 28 committee member Danielle Knarr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.