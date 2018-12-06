DuBOIS — The Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council of DuBois has been “popping up” at community events, and traveling door-to-door to deliver popcorn.
Sheri Price, district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Bucktail Council, based in DuBois, said the popcorn sale is the Scouts’ biggest fundraiser of the year.
When someone hears about a BSA fundraiser, they often think of the annual popcorn sale, Price says.
“The annual popcorn sale returns about 73 percent of each sale to local Scouting, and 40-45 percent of that goes directly to local Cub Scout packs, BSA Troops and Venture crews,” she said.
The active popcorn selling by the Bucktail Council has closed, but products are available at the Council Service Center, Price said.
One of the noteworthy benefits of the popcorn sale is that customers have the option of making a military donation, she said.
The popcorn fundraiser helps maintain BSA camps, fund scout outreach programs and send hundreds of scouts to camp each year.
“This way, the customer is supporting scouts and our active duty and veteran Military forces.”
In December, Bucktail Council scouts will also be participating in a military distribution effort, Price says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.