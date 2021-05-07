ST. MARYS — Bucktail Haven Farm of St. Marys is much more than a farm — it’s a sanctuary and a safe haven for rescued animals to call home.
The small hobby farm on Bucktail Road started with three goats a couple of years ago, said owners Donna and Nikki Erich, who initially just rescued cats and dogs. It now has almost any animal one could think of, including 16 goats, ducks, turkeys, guineafowls and more than 20 breeds of chickens, as well as peacocks, and emus that were born on Christmas 2020.
The Erichs consider these animals their pets, with many having names. The stunning multi-colored peacock they got last year is called “Mr. P.,” while one of the rescue goats is named “Nova,” and a duck goes by “LC.”
They have also come to know the animals’ behaviors and means of communication very well. When Mr. P’s head is down, he is in a submissive position, and is accepting of attention, said Nikki. When he “fans,” he is aiming for the attention of a female peacock and is very concentrated. The farm has three peacocks, who have an enclosed area of their own.
The homestead displays several kinds of goats, too, including Alpines, Nigerian Dwarfs, Nubians and three fainting goats. The goats’ favorite snacks are animal crackers and carrots, and they have their own personal playground on the Erich’s land, equipped with tires and things to climb. Baby goats are typically born in the spring time.
The emus were a great addition, since they are very unique to the area, the Erichs said. They are often chasing one another around the yard, or taking a bath in a kiddie pool. They will grow to be more than 6 feet tall and around 150 pounds.
People enjoy seeing these unique and rare kinds of species just as much as they enjoy collecting them, said Nikki. There is even a rare Liege Fighter fowl, or “hawk killer” from Belgium.
At a regular petting zoo, children and people may be able to pet them through the fence, whereas at Bucktail, they can get up close and interact with them. Raising animals by and around people keeps them tame, the Erichs said.
“We want to let people and children see how rewarding livestock and agriculture can be,” said Nikki. “And, with the different types of exotic/unique fowl, we want people to be able to see birds they have probably never seen up close.”
It’s also relaxing for people to interact with wildlife, she noted. Some people are known to just come and sit near the animals and watch.
The farm is even equipped with what the Erichs called a “bachelor pad” for male ducks, a special area for the handicapped ducks and heated coops for the chickens.
When it comes to rescuing, the Erichs have experienced more than one situation. An animal may be dropped off there, or they may receive a call about one needing a home. When Nala the goat came to Bucktail Haven, she was skin and bones. There have been chickens with broken legs, and a duck — now named Stitches — who was stitched back to health by Nikki herself.
After even building a microgoat with mobility issues a wheelchair, baby “Flynn” of Bucktail Haven went viral on Instagram.
Some of the special needs animals will be re-homed once they are nursed back to health, they added. The farm will sell microgoats for pets, as well as chicks, emu eggs, which people use for crafting, and chicken and duck eggs.
The farm will keep expanding, depending on the animal, the Erichs said. One of Nikki’s major interests, she says, is exotic birds. They hope to possibly add exotic pheasants in the future.
Donna is the manager at Tractor Supply Co. of St. Marys, while Nikki works at Ridgeview Dairy in Kersey.
The Erichs are hoping to do a “Fall Fling,” in partnership with Tractor Supply Co., as long as COVID-19 doesn’t interfere.
For more information, follow Bucktail Haven Farm on social media.