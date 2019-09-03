ST. MARYS — A Bucktail Road crash claimed the life of a St. Marys woman and shut down the road for nearly six hours early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas, a two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday near 1991 Bucktail Road in St. Marys.
The St. Marys Police Department, Crystal Fire Department and St. Marys Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to Route 120 for reports of a crash with injury and entrapment at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday near 1991 Bucktail Road in St. Marys, the report said. The crash involved a Toyota SUV with three adults, two youths and a dog, and a Cameron County Ambulance vehicle with two passengers.
The Toyota traveled off the westbound lane of travel, colliding head-on with the ambulance traveling east, the report said. The crash, which included seven persons, took the life of Amy L. Williams, 38, of St. Marys, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio.
Williams’ died of blunt-force trauma to the chest, Muccio said, and her death was ruled an accident.
The other occupants were taken to Penn Highlands Elk.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) responded to assist with road closure, which lasted five hours and 45 minutes, according to the police report.
Several emergency-response agencies came together to assist, including state police in Emporium, the Emporium Fire Department, Fox Township and Ridgway ambulance services, Ridgway Borough Police Department, St. Marys Dog Law Enforcement Officer Debbie Constable and Penn Highlands Elk medical staff members. D&T Towing removed the vehicles from Bucktail Road.
“The City of St. Marys Police thank all emergency responders for their response and assistance,” Nicklas said.
The SMPD will be continuing an investigation of the crash in partnership with Clarion-based state police.