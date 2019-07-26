ST. MARYS — St. Marys native Larry Wingard followed in his family’s footsteps, building J&L Market on Bucktail Road in 1983 and opening it in 1985. The roadside market and garage has offered a family-owned environment to the Elk County community for almost 35 years.
“J&L” stands for Larry and his wife, Jean Wingard, he said. The business includes a full-service garage next to the market.
When he was younger, Wingard remembers the former Texaco service station, “Wolf and Wingard,” built by his grandfather, where he often did body work in the garage. Wingard grew up on his grandparents farm directly behind the market, now owned by his cousins. Around age 18, he continued to work on cars in Emporium.
Wingard and Jean lived in the apartment upstairs, and got married in 1984, he said. The original station closed around 1970.
“I thought it would be a really good thing to have the market and work on cars,” Wingard said.
Over the years, Wingard and his staff have grown to calling customers by name and asking about their families.
“We have a lot of repeat and dedicated customers,” he said.
J&L has five part-time market workers and two full-time mechanics, one of whom has worked there 15 years, and his son, Nicholas, Wingard says.
Most of his business comes from word of mouth, Wingard says, since Bucktail Road is located just outside of the city.
People who are having car trouble can make their way into the market that offers things like snacks, hoagies and cold drinks, he said.
Acquiring ethanol-free gas really boosted business for them, Wingard says.
His wife grew up taking care of the grocery side of things, Wingard says, and has built a very good relationship with the employees.