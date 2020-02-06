PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Build-a-Phil fundraiser was such a success for the second year in a row that SPLASH is planning another “Phil-filling” event for the Festival in the Park.
After seeing such quick success with Build-a-Phil at last year’s Groundhog Day, SPLASH increased their order of plush groundhogs this year. They were sold out early on the second day last year, and encouraged pre-ordering a groundhog this year to ensure getting one.
They sold out by 2 p.m. on the first day this year and many people had to be turned away once the final groundhog was sold.
“Our pre-sales were only about 20 percent of total volume, and we doubled the order from last year,” said Lisa Switlick of SPLASH.
The success has led the group’s planning to undertake another event during the Festival in the Park this summer. Switlick said they realize they have more out of town people participating in the fundraiser during Groundhog weekend, but will still have traffic during the summer festival.
“We’ve been trying to think of something we can do for the festival, because the festival brings people from out of town, and when you’re fundraising and hitting the same people all the time it’s nice to draw from other people’s pockets,” Switlick said.
The chamber has asked SPLASH to head the children’s events for the festival, so they are planning many different activities for the week.
“We’ll bring more in because it’s a week long and not two days, but I also don’t think we’ll have the traffic for that week that we have in these two days. We’re not afraid to over anticipate because we’ll have them for Groundhog Day,” Switlick said. “It’s been successful, anytime you have a fundraiser that sells out, it’s a success.”