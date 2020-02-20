REYNOLDSVILLE — While many don’t know about the Reynoldsville Community Association, it is responsible for many projects bettering the community, say its leaders.
The RCA formed in 2013, and was approached by Pennsylvania Downtown Center the following year about training opportunities through the Pennsylvania Blueprint Communities Initiative. This program through the center has a mission of revitalizing older communities and neighborhoods. The group sent 11 people to the initial training in 2014.
“The idea is to train individuals within the community across a holistic approach. So, you have people from housing, education, finance, business, volunteer organizations, and youth and senior citizens,” said Sheri Price, an RCA board member.
Of 66 counties, six communities were selected to participate, and Reynoldsville was one of them. Members learned about developing their organization, utilizing volunteers, and addressing the needs of the community.
“We developed a strategic plan, we surveyed the community to find out really what the community wanted and what needs needed to be addressed,” Price said.
In seven years the group has accomplished projects such as; the pocket park on Main Street, improved properties from 455 to 461 East Main Street, began the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, and erected the electronic marquis.
“The goals that we identified and have been addressing are increasing the communication among organizations and the community as a whole,” Price said.
They have raised $60,000 of their $100,000 goal. This is the money they use for the projects.
RCA also sponsors two $500 scholarships for Reynoldsville students each year, and organize the Holiday Open House and Small Business Saturday, which encourage tourism.
The Reynoldsville Veteran’s Memorial Park committee and the Race for Reynoldsville are sub-committees of RCA because they fulfill several of the group’s goals; creating a green space and working to raise money for the memorial park and the Reynoldsville Pool.
The group welcomes those willing to help with future projects. It meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7 pm. in Ryan Law Offices, 449 Main Street.