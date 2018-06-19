REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vo-tech school is focused on not only building bright futures for its students, but the environment in which they learn as well, according to Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Construction of a new Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment program building began on May 14, and is targeted to be finished Aug. 17, just before the fall semester begins, said Fillman.
Much of the space in the prior building was useable, but there was the issue of it’s not being tall enough to accomodate large machinery, such as tractor trailers, he said.
The Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment program focuses on preparing students to “apply technical knowledge and skills to the specialized maintenance and repair of trucks, buses, and other commercial and industrial vehicles,” according to Jeff Tech’s website. “The program includes instruction in diesel engine mechanics, suspension and steering, brake systems, electrical and electronic systems, preventive maintenance inspections, drive trains, HVAC systems, and auxiliary equipment installation and repair.”
The existing structure for the building will be used, but new construction will be added to the side of it, while also inserting a pit area, where students can stand beneath vehicles and work on them, Fillman said.
The building was formerly used for carpentry classes, but hasn’t been used for academics in some time.
Each Jeff Tech program bases its education process on skills needed in the workforce.
“We have found there is a large need for people who can fix large-scale generators,” Fillman said.
A bigger building was needed for bigger machinery, since the program aims to utilize light diesel and construction equipment, Fillman said. Students will work hands-on with all types of machines, including tractor trailers, bulldozers and large-scale generators.
The Diesel Mechanic and Heavy Equipment program will begin in late August for the fall semester, or mid January for the spring semester on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.jefftech.us or call 814-653-8265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.