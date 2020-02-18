ST. MARYS — Listed are permits issued for residential, industrial and commercial properties in the City of St. Marys in December and January.

Industrial

  • Industrial storage building, 256 State St., $75,000
  • Industrial addition to SGL Carbon, LLC., 900 Theresia St., $367,000

Residential

  • Residential roof mount, 424 Maple St., $12,000
  • Used manufactured home, 457 Jackson Heights Road, $12,000
  • Garage, 161 Larch Road, $20,000

CommercialCommercial building/training facility, Muccio Sports Complex, 333 Stackpole St., $346,000

