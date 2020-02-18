ST. MARYS — Listed are permits issued for residential, industrial and commercial properties in the City of St. Marys in December and January.
Industrial
- Industrial storage building, 256 State St., $75,000
- Industrial addition to SGL Carbon, LLC., 900 Theresia St., $367,000
Residential
- Residential roof mount, 424 Maple St., $12,000
- Used manufactured home, 457 Jackson Heights Road, $12,000
- Garage, 161 Larch Road, $20,000
Commercial

- Commercial building/training facility, Muccio Sports Complex, 333 Stackpole St., $346,000