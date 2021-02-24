DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for December 2020 and January 2021.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Penn Highlands Healthcare — Make soiled room into a med room, make med room into exam room, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $0.
- Penn Highlands DuBois — New flooring upgrades, 529 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $1,500.
- V. Horvath — T-Mobile to install generator, 23982 Bennetts Valley Highway, Jay Township — $10,000.
- DuBois Development — Renovations for offices, 978 and 980 Beaver Drive, DuBois — $125,000.
- Penn Highlands DuBois — Fourth floor north wing build-out, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois — $1,200,000.
- Piperjack LLC — Renovation of existing office space, 128 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $50,000.