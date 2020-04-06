DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling valued at more than $25,000 in DuBois for February.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh, reconfigure area for beer and wine sales area at 100 N. Main St., DuBois location, $80,000.
- Nip Owner LLC, Los Angeles, California, replacement of roof top Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Unit, 891 Shaffer Road, DuBois, $25,000.
- Penn Highlands DuBois, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, office renovations, relocate risk management department, $35,000.
- Penn Highlands DuBois, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, East Wing, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and demolition, $400,000.