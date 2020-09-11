DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for July and August.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Galaxias Properties LLC — Set Up Barber Shop in existing area, 39 E. Long Ave., DuBois — $1,000.
- Edward W. and Marlene C. Sikora — Addition to House, West Long Avenue, DuBois — $47,500.
- Bucktail Council — Roof Covering Replacement, 209 First St., DuBois — $16,000.
- Albert and Rose Marie Rogers — 10x16 Replacement Deck, Rumbarger Avenue, DuBois — $4,000.
- Bob and Gretchen Javens — 33x15 Deck and Roof, Third Street — $15,000.
- JLP Investments LLC — 4x12 Wall Sign, “Janney,” — $7,800.
- Gary and Janet Ligget — New SFD 1,305 square foot with crawl space Caledonia Pike, — $160,000.
- American Legion Club — Roof Covering Replacement, 315 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $36,000.
- Ronald Burkes and Ernest F. Burkes — 13.17 deck and roof, Maple Avenue, DuBois — $3,600.
- Mark and Colleen McGranor — Repair Porch, West Long Ave., DuBois — $3,500.
- JLP Investments LLC — Wall Display Signage, Laurel Cosmetics, 105 Beaver Drive/630 Division St., DuBois — $11,000.
- Norman Schaffer — Roof Over Patio, McClure Street, DuBois — $7,000.
- Steven and Annette Davis — Roof Over Existing Patio, Tower Lane, DuBois — $4,800.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center — Building Addition –New Construction, 535 Sunflower Drive, DuBois — $19 million.
- Joseph Palumbo Sr. — Roof Repair, 326 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $6,000.
- Thomas Kellgren — 16x22 Deck, McCullough St., DuBois — $3,000.
- Sean McLaughlin — Adding Deck to Existing Porch, South Avenue, DuBois — $2,500.
- Piper Real Estate Management LLC — Porch Repair, Widen Steps, Quarry Avenue — $4,000.
- Pentz Run Youth Services Inc. — New Office/Group Home Building/New Construction, 300 Daly St., DuBois — $800,000.
- Bruce Ward — Install Solar Panels on Roof, Tenth Street — $25,000.
- Daniel and Tiffany Minns — Roof Mount Solar Panels, Tower Lane, DuBois — $39,000.
- Barry and Debra Miller — Rebuild Porch and Roof, 420 W. Washington Ave. 1 & 2, DuBois — $1,500.
- Maxwell Salada — Extending Existing Porch 16 feet, South State Street, DuBois — $1,000.