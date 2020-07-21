DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for June.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
June
- David and Chris Straub — New Front and Rear Porch, Taylor Avenue, Falls Creek — $24,000
- Christian Miller — Roof Covering Replacement, North Brady Street — $33,000
- Domenic and Cynthia Bontempo — Install Swim Spa and Hot Tub, North Third Street — $25,000
- JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Fit Out For Atlas Pressed Metals, 630 Division Street — $25,000
- JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Build Out For Doctors Office, Division Street — $25,000
- JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Build Out For Office, Division Street — $30,000
- Michael G. Ferko — 12x16 Deck, Lemon Way, Falls Creek — $1,000
- DuBois Area School District — Renovations To Existing Building For Bank Use (Nextier Bank), Liberty Boulevard — $631,000
- Richard and Patricia L. Bernardo — Replacement of Roof Over Patio, Patterson Avenue — $1,600
- John Suplizio — Replacement of Deck and Retaining Wall, Munroe Street — $5,000
- Joshua and Karrie Kiskaddon – 18x42 In-ground Pool With Auto Cover and Fence, Green Glen Drive — $35,000
- JLP Investments LLC — Signage, Beaver Drive/Division Street — $20,000
- Mike and Cindy Hoffer — New Single Family Dwelling 2,069 square foot, Green Glen Drive — $280,000
- Patricia Vida — Replace Existing Porch, Patterson Avenue — $6,000
- John and Barbara Johnston — Replace Steps, Porch, Kuntz Street — $500
- Richard Portzer — Remove and Replace Deck with Larger Deck, Amanda Court — $11,000
- Sandra Kramer — Rebuild Porch, Pantry Addition On House, Olive Avenue — $6,500