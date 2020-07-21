DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for June.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

June

  • David and Chris Straub — New Front and Rear Porch, Taylor Avenue, Falls Creek — $24,000
  • Christian Miller — Roof Covering Replacement, North Brady Street — $33,000
  • Domenic and Cynthia Bontempo — Install Swim Spa and Hot Tub, North Third Street — $25,000
  • JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Fit Out For Atlas Pressed Metals, 630 Division Street — $25,000
  • JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Build Out For Doctors Office, Division Street — $25,000
  • JLP Investments LLC — Tenant Build Out For Office, Division Street — $30,000
  • Michael G. Ferko — 12x16 Deck, Lemon Way, Falls Creek — $1,000
  • DuBois Area School District — Renovations To Existing Building For Bank Use (Nextier Bank), Liberty Boulevard — $631,000
  • Richard and Patricia L. Bernardo — Replacement of Roof Over Patio, Patterson Avenue — $1,600
  • John Suplizio — Replacement of Deck and Retaining Wall, Munroe Street — $5,000
  • Joshua and Karrie Kiskaddon – 18x42 In-ground Pool With Auto Cover and Fence, Green Glen Drive — $35,000
  • JLP Investments LLC — Signage, Beaver Drive/Division Street — $20,000
  • Mike and Cindy Hoffer — New Single Family Dwelling 2,069 square foot, Green Glen Drive — $280,000
  • Patricia Vida — Replace Existing Porch, Patterson Avenue — $6,000
  • John and Barbara Johnston — Replace Steps, Porch, Kuntz Street — $500
  • Richard Portzer — Remove and Replace Deck with Larger Deck, Amanda Court — $11,000
  • Sandra Kramer — Rebuild Porch, Pantry Addition On House, Olive Avenue — $6,500

