DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for October.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Edward W. and Marlene C. Sikora — Signage, 701 E. DuBois Ave., DuBois — $12,000
- Penn Highlands DuBois — Demolition, 625/629 Maple Ave., DuBois — $15,000.
- Penn Highlands DuBois — Demolition, 631 Maple Ave., DuBois — $15,000.
- Cultural Resources Inc., DuBois — Replace Entrance Door, Install Awning, 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois — $11,000.
- Tony Marchioni — 30x40 Garage, Osborne Avenue, Falls Creek — $20,000.
- John R. Carberry — 30x40 Garage, Weedville, PA — $25,000.