DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for September.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Bethany Covenant Church — Signage, 26 E. Long Ave., DuBois — $19,000.
- BLN Enterprise LLC — Ramp and Porch, 29 S. Jared St., DuBois — $1,000.
- Owen CW 11 LLC — Rear Porch, 111 E. Park Ave., DuBois — $1,500.
- CAAPPCO LLC — Re-shingle Roof, 111 E. Park Ave., DuBois — $3,500.
- Matthew Neiswonger — 24 x 51 Pole Building, 505 Fuller Ave., Falls Creek — $15,000.
- Steve Farrell — 10x16 Second Floor Bedroom Addition, 170 Pear Lane, Falls Creek — $19,500.
- DuBois Area School District — Signage for New Bank, 520 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $27,700.
- Scott Casteel — Roof Covering Replacement, 110 N. Main St., DuBois — $45,000.
- Donald E. and Shirley J. Neubert — Enclose Existing Deck With Walls and Roof, 426 Randall Court, DuBois — $20,000.
- David G. and Jill A. Schwab — Replace Existing Porch, 11 E. Sherman Ave., DuBois — $3,000.
- Robert Beer and Judy Beer — Change Existing Deck Into Sunroom, 610 C. North Fourth St., DuBois — $6,000.
- Rawley Cogan/RLS Towers — 250-foot Telecom Tower, 178 Dogwood Road, Weedville, Jay Township, Elk County — $150,000.
- Christine Weaver — 20x20 addition, 368 Pine St., Jay Township, Elk County — $20,000.
- BLN Enterprise LLC — Main Entrance Steps, Deck, Roof, Delivery Entrance Steps, Deck, Roof, 29 S. Jared St., DuBois — $1,000.