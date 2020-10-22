DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in DuBois for September.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

  • Bethany Covenant Church — Signage, 26 E. Long Ave., DuBois — $19,000.
  • BLN Enterprise LLC — Ramp and Porch, 29 S. Jared St., DuBois — $1,000.
  • Owen CW 11 LLC — Rear Porch, 111 E. Park Ave., DuBois — $1,500.
  • CAAPPCO LLC — Re-shingle Roof, 111 E. Park Ave., DuBois — $3,500.
  • Matthew Neiswonger — 24 x 51 Pole Building, 505 Fuller Ave., Falls Creek — $15,000.
  • Steve Farrell — 10x16 Second Floor Bedroom Addition, 170 Pear Lane, Falls Creek — $19,500.
  • DuBois Area School District — Signage for New Bank, 520 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois — $27,700.
  • Scott Casteel — Roof Covering Replacement, 110 N. Main St., DuBois — $45,000.
  • Donald E. and Shirley J. Neubert — Enclose Existing Deck With Walls and Roof, 426 Randall Court, DuBois — $20,000.
  • David G. and Jill A. Schwab — Replace Existing Porch, 11 E. Sherman Ave., DuBois — $3,000.
  • Robert Beer and Judy Beer — Change Existing Deck Into Sunroom, 610 C. North Fourth St., DuBois — $6,000.
  • Rawley Cogan/RLS Towers — 250-foot Telecom Tower, 178 Dogwood Road, Weedville, Jay Township, Elk County — $150,000.
  • Christine Weaver — 20x20 addition, 368 Pine St., Jay Township, Elk County — $20,000.
  • BLN Enterprise LLC — Main Entrance Steps, Deck, Roof, Delivery Entrance Steps, Deck, Roof, 29 S. Jared St., DuBois — $1,000.

