DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for April and May.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
April
- Mike Weaver – Demolition of fire-damaged house, 140 Old Woods Road, DuBois – $12,980
- DuBois Nursing Home – Training Room/Clinic Renovations, 212 S. 8th St., DuBois – $30,825
- Matt and Tuesdae Stainbrook – Alterations to Medical Office, 135 Midway Drive, DuBois – $50,000
- DuBois Area School District — Install Fire Alarm System, 300 Wasson Ave., DuBois — $75,000
May
- David and Denise Sonntag — Single Family Dwelling Sec. 14C, Lot 731, Treasure Lake – $358,375
- Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association — Addition to Maintenance Building, 714 Bay Road, DuBois — $150,000
- Dave and Julia Roman — Single Family Dwelling, Wayne Road, DuBois — $450,000
- Christ the King Manor — Remodel Kitchen, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $850,000
- Melissa Johnston — Replace Deck, Add Roof, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $30,000
- DuBois Area School District — Install Fire Sprinkler System in New Addition and Existing School, 300 Wasson Ave., DuBois — $249,000
- Christ the King Manor — Replace Roofing, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $208,000
- Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority/Pilot Travel Centers LLC — Replace Signage, 1742 Rich Highway, DuBois — $46,350
- Tom Pitsley — Deck, Red Oak Drive, DuBois — $6,000
- Steve Matthews — Porch Roof, Six Shillings Road, DuBois — $600
- Michael Whelpley — Steps to Existing Deck, Anguilla Road, DuBois — $500
- Mike Weaver — Single Family Dwelling, Old Woods Road, DuBois — $310,000
- Tom Delaney/Station 101 — Patio Dining Area, 2285 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $10,000
- Bernard and Kristy Snyder — Pole Garage, Central Christian Road, DuBois — $35,000
City of DuBois
- Scott R. Sutterlin — Demolition of Fire-Damaged Structure, 25 Ridge Street, DuBois — $8,000
- Scott R. Sutterlin — Demolition of Single Car Garage, 423 and 425 W. Long Ave., DuBois — $2,000
- Elliot Gelfand and Jennifer L. Zaffu — Replacement of Deck, South Highland Street — $4,000
- Emerald Estate Properties LLC, Lincoln Drive, DuBois — New Three-Unit Townhouse, Turtle Alley, DuBois — $450,000
- Barber Properties LLC, DuBois — Demolition of Property, 4 Juniata St., DuBois — $10,000
- Brian and Tina L. Martin, Shaffer Avenue, DuBois — Cut in Basement Door, Repair Fire Damage, Shaffer Avenue, DuBois — $12,500
- City of DuBois — Signage at Heindl Field, 8x16 Flag — $17,250
- Rajel Corp., Mill Hall — New Signage, 82 N. Park Place, DuBois — $5,700
- Larry S. and Jeannie McAninch — Replace Rear Deck, East Sheridan Avenue, DuBois — $4,000