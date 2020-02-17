DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling valued at more than $25,000 in DuBois and in Sandy Township in January.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Sandy Township
- Adamson Funeral Chapel Inc., crematory/garage addition at 1312 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, $150,000.
- R.J. Sepco Inc., addition at Sheetz, 2120 Blinker Parkway, DuBois, $250,000.
- Hobby Lobby, fire alarm system at 5820 Shaffer Road, DuBois, $50,000.
City of DuBois
- City of DuBois, renovations, signage, Stern Field, Parkway Drive, $35,000.
- HPM Industries Inc. of Tom Mix Drive, DuBois, renovations, $55,000.
- Giant Eagle, Pittsburgh, reconfigure area for beer and wine sales area at 100 N. Main St., DuBois location, $80,000.