DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for November.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Pilot Travel Center (Arby’s) — Renovations, 1742 Rich Highway, DuBois — $700,000.
- Cedar Realty Trust LLC — Upgrade Sprinkler System, 300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $99,115.
- Devon Walker — Single Family Dwelling, Catherine Avenue, DuBois — $300,000
- Matthew Smith — Addition on Crawlspace, Atlantic Avenue, DuBois — $52,000
- Johnson Development Co. — Signage, 1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — $8,900
- Michael and Chris Buckley — Addition and Deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $85,400
- David Royer — Demolition of Fire-damaged House, San Andreas Road, DuBois — $7,000
- Andy Sutton — Addition on Full Basement, Sher De Lin Road, DuBois — $64,000
- John Shaffer — Addition on Crawlspace, Mapledale Road, DuBois — $43,000
- Corbet Development — Single Family Dwelling, Anchor Road, DuBois — $140,000
- Michael Ferrara — Single Family Dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $190,000
- Laura Lundgren — Addition and Deck, Accessory Building, Lundgren Road, DuBois — $134,000
- DuBois Central Catholic School – Pavilion, 200 Central Christian Road, DuBois — $14,000
- Adrian Sandy Fire Hall — Addition, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois — $130,000
- Charles Reynolds — Accessory Building, Moravian Drive, DuBois — $50,000
- Parag Parekh — Addition and Deck, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $120,000
In DuBois, Code/Zoning Officer Zac Lawhead said it was a slow month with only one permit. It includes:
DuBois Regional Medical Center – Renovations, 721 Maple Ave., DuBois — $15,000