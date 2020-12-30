DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for November.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

  • Pilot Travel Center (Arby’s) — Renovations, 1742 Rich Highway, DuBois — $700,000.
  • Cedar Realty Trust LLC — Upgrade Sprinkler System, 300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $99,115.
  • Devon Walker — Single Family Dwelling, Catherine Avenue, DuBois — $300,000
  • Matthew Smith — Addition on Crawlspace, Atlantic Avenue, DuBois — $52,000
  • Johnson Development Co. — Signage, 1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — $8,900
  • Michael and Chris Buckley — Addition and Deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $85,400
  • David Royer — Demolition of Fire-damaged House, San Andreas Road, DuBois — $7,000
  • Andy Sutton — Addition on Full Basement, Sher De Lin Road, DuBois — $64,000
  • John Shaffer — Addition on Crawlspace, Mapledale Road, DuBois — $43,000
  • Corbet Development — Single Family Dwelling, Anchor Road, DuBois — $140,000
  • Michael Ferrara — Single Family Dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $190,000
  • Laura Lundgren — Addition and Deck, Accessory Building, Lundgren Road, DuBois — $134,000
  • DuBois Central Catholic School – Pavilion, 200 Central Christian Road, DuBois — $14,000
  • Adrian Sandy Fire Hall — Addition, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois — $130,000
  • Charles Reynolds — Accessory Building, Moravian Drive, DuBois — $50,000
  • Parag Parekh — Addition and Deck, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $120,000

In DuBois, Code/Zoning Officer Zac Lawhead said it was a slow month with only one permit. It includes:

DuBois Regional Medical Center – Renovations, 721 Maple Ave., DuBois — $15,000

