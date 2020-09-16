DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for August.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- C.J. Zwick — Replace Deck, Yacht Court, DuBois — $15,000.
- Cedar DuBois/Dunham’s Sports — Signage, 300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $8,000.
- The Winery at Wilcox Inc. — Certificate of Occupancy, Renovations, Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $20,000.
- DuBois Central Catholic — Pavilion, 200 Central Christian Road, DuBois — $12,543.
- Ron Ewing — Addition and Garage, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $30,000.
- Sue Ann Blakeslee — Addition and Deck, Reynolds Avenue, DuBois — $41,000.
- Stella Jones Corp. — Replace Roofing, 372 Larkeytown Road, DuBois — $66,000.
- Tuesdae Stainbrook — Demolition, 127 Midway Drive, DuBois — $10,000.