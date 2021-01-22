DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for December.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Hanzely’s Garden Center/Thomas Hanzely — Addition to Greenhouse, 2743 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — $55,000.
- Adrian Sandy Fire Co. — Demolition of 50x30 Building, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois — $20,000.
- Adrian Sandy Fire Co. — New Building, 83 Guy Ave., DuBois — $20,000
- Parag Parekh — Two-Story Addition and Deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $120,000
- Brenda Rice — Concrete For Future Addition, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — not provided
- Charles and Barb Reynolds — Detached Garage, Moravian Drive, DuBois — $50,000
- Dr. Paul Valigorsky — Renovations, South Brady Street, DuBois — $100,000
- Charlie Chen — Signage, 1214 Maple Ave., DuBois — $600.
- Jackie Walls — Day Care Center (more than 12 children), 3622 Watson Highway, DuBois — not available
- Johnson Development Co. — Wall Signage, 1930 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — $6,500