DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for January.
Zoning permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Jeff Rice — Addition 7-feet by 10-feet, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois — $25,000.
- Harry Stoltz — In-Ground Pool, 14-feet by 33-feet, Wigwam Avenue, DuBois — $38,000. (Building permit issued as well).
- Station 101 LLC — Covered Patio, 30-feet by 30-feet, 2285 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $12,000
- Jeff and Shawna Kennedy — New Single Family Dwelling, Kennedy Lane, DuBois — $225,000. (Building permit issued as well).
Building permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Crosstown DuBois LLC (Rite Aid) — Signage, 431 Commons Drive, DuBois — $20,196.
- Noble Management — Interior Alterations, 5272 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $3,000.
- Tom Delaney/Station 101 — Roof Over Outdoor Dining Area, 2285 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $8,000.