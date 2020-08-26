DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for July.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
July
- Derik Day – Single Family Dwelling — Tower Lane, DuBois – $180,000
- Cedar Reality Trust LLC — Interior Demolition –300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $80,000
- Spitzer-Team LP — Certificate of Occupancy, 1891 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — Estimated construction cost –N/A
- Spitzer-Team LP — Certificate of Occupancy, 1930 Blinker Parkway, DuBois — Estimated construction cost –N/A
- Jon Cannella — Expand Deck, Harbor View Court, DuBois — $11,823
- DuBois Continuum of Care Community — Certificate of Occupancy, 282 S. 8th St., DuBois — Estimated construction cost — N/A
- Jackie Syktich –Golden Years Nursing Home — Replace Ramp, 137 Oklahoma-Cemetery Road, DuBois — $9,000
- Barth Thomas — In-ground Pool, Red Oak Drive, DuBois — $25,000
- Gilbert Munz and Carrie Sharp — Demolition of Fire-Damaged House, St. Marc Road, DuBois — $7,500
- Paul and Colleen Lanzoni — Above-Ground Pool, Fender Rod, DuBois — $6,000
- Tom and Sharon Wallace — Demolition of House, Thunderbird Road — $7,500
- Cory Dunlap — Repair and Enclose Deck, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $5,000
- Kim Bullers — Above-Ground Pool, South 8th Street, DuBois — $2,000
- Eugene and Ashley Deible — In-Ground Pool, Abella Drive, DuBois — $24,000
- Cedar Realty Trust LLC — Tenant Alterations, 300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $1,200,000
- Edward and Janet Strosky — Garage, Sher De Lin Road, DuBois — construction cost not provided
- Ted and Laurie Fitzer — Demolition of Fire-Damaged House, 302-304 Tozier Ave., DuBois — $10,500
- Dennis and Debra Miller — Replace Porch, Sea Horse Road, DuBois — $6,300