DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for June.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
June
- Walmart – Signage, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois – $25,000
- Linda and Thomas Weis — Replace Deck and Roof, Diamond Court, DuBois — $20,000
- Robert and Aurelia Clepper — Deck Alterations, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $2,000
- Steven and Mary Brown — Above-Ground Pool, Montego Bay Road — $500
- Cory Roman — Garage With Two Lean-to’s, Wayne Road — $45,000
- Laurie and Ted Fitzer — Demolition, 302/204 Tozier Ave., DuBois — $12,300
- Harry and Mary Stoltz — Single-Family Dwelling, Wigwam Avenue, DuBois — $325,000
- David Parrott — Garage and Breezeway, Parrott Road — $15,000
- Craig M. Marshall — Addition on Existing Deck, Crooked Island Road, DuBois — $3,500
- Matt and Tuesdae Stainbrook — Covered Deck, Install Hot Tub, Diamond Court — $15,000
- Matthew Cawley — Garage, Sylvan Heights Drive — $65,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association — 19th Hole Renovations, Palmetto Drive — $93,000
- Corbet Construction — Single Family Dwelling, Section 3, Lot 21, Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — $150,000
- Dennis and Rena Adamson — Above-Ground Pool, Wayne Road — $1,000