DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for October.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Greg Caldwell — Shed, Rip Tide Road, DuBois — $3,100.
- Courtney Kibbe — Shed, Hastings Road, DuBois — $2,000.
- Michael Blose — Shed, Carribean Road, DuBois — $1,500.
- John Gray — Detached Garage, Piece and Plenty Court, DuBois — $15,000.
- Donna and Steve Young — Replace Existing Deck, Oklahoma Salem Road, DuBois — $6,500.
- Linda Weis — Purchased Storage Shed, Diamond Court, DuBois — $3,704.
- Dennis Homer — Shed, Wayne Road, DuBois — $4,500.
- Richard Heverly — Pre-Built Shed, Green Lantern Road, DuBois — $3,000.