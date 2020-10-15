DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for August.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — Change of use; Renovations, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois — $50,000.
- Walmart Stores Inc. — Sprinkler Head Replacement and Relocations, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $26,360.
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association Inc. — 11 Utility Poles for Wireless Service, 5998 Bay Road, DuBois — not applicable.
- AT&T — Equipment Upgrades at Existing Cell Tower Site, 985 Juniata St., DuBois — $15,000.
- Todd Seligman — Replace/Repair Deck, Two Turtles Road, DuBois — $12,000.
- Vince Brazaukas — Deck Extension, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $9,000.
- CGCMT 2006-C4-5522 Shaffer Road LLC, — Signage, 1574 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $5,950.
- Ferdinand Volosky — Roof-mounted Solar Array, 172 Edinger Road, DuBois — $60,926.
- Dr. Daniel Fatula — Interior Alterations for Tenant, 635 S. Brady St., DuBois — $280,999.
- Charlie Chen — Installation of Kitchen Hood, 1220 Maple Ave., DuBois — $25,000.
- Cedar Realty Trust LLC — Installation of Fire Alarm System, Dunham’s, 300 Commons Drive, DuBois — $24,000.
- Emanuel and Pamela Klaiber — Single Family Dwelling, Platt Road, DuBois — $180,000.
- Robert and Summer Anderson — Porch Roof, White Pine Road, DuBois — $2,500.
- WWF Operating Co. — Signage, 2592 Oklahoma-Salem Road, DuBois — $3,250.
- Jim and Kim Sleigh — Removal of Center Support Post, Carribean Road, DuBois — $5,000.
- Frank Bilski — Roof Over Existing Patio, Samana Cay Road — $4,000.