Building season is picking up in Sandy Township, according to Zoning Officer Jim Keck.
Keck said at Monday’s supervisors meeting that the township issued 14 permits in April. Total construction cost was $2.4 million, with two new homes at $395,000 and two commercial permits for $1.9 million
Keck also stated that the township conducted a site visit on nine properties for dilapidated buildings.
“We are bringing to you some information,” said Keck. “We’re going to reach out to them and see if we can get those property owners to take care of the property before we bring it to the supervisors. But again, we looked at nine properties, and we’ll give you some information on a future date.”
Supervisor Dave Sylvis thanked Keck for the involvement in the community of going out and looking at some of the dilapidated properties.
“There’s enough of them in the township that we could stay pretty steady at that,” said Sylvis. “So hopefully we can start working on some of that and get it cleaned up a little bit.”
Police department
Officer-in-charge Kris Kruzelak thanked the community for all of their support during National Police Week. The police received free lunch several times, in addition to cards and healthy snacks.
The police department, in addition to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, attended Special Olympics which was held at Mansell Stadium earlier in May.
“It was a really good time. I think all the officers enjoyed themselves as well as Shawn,” said Kruzelak.
Kruzelak said mock assessment for the accreditation through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police is coming up next week.
“That’s a mock or a test run,” said Kruzelak. “Our true assessment is set for June 27 and 28. So with that, next week will be a busy week. Just one day, but there’ll be four representatives or assessors coming in from the PA Chiefs of Police to look through our files.”
The department was accredited three years ago and must undergo a reaccreditation assessment every three years, said Kruzelak. He said the department has been working hard to ensure that it continues to meet the high professional standards established as part of the accreditation process.
In addition, Kruzelak said the department has its bi-annual police qualification coming up the first week of June and invited the supervisors to attend if interested. Supervisors’ Chairman asked for Kruzelak to provide Arbaugh with the dates and times so he can make them available to the supervisors.
Sylvis also thanked the police department for all their hard work and their involvement in the community.
“There’s nothing that makes your township look better than the community involvement, especially with your police. So thank you very much for that,” said Sylvis.
Fire department
Sandy Township fire Chief Bill Beers reported that the department just conducted pump testing of all their apparatus.
“Everything passed,” Beer said. “Next week, we are working on SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus), get their flow test and hydro test. Then the following week, we’ll do ladders and hose testing, and we should be finished up for the year.”
Beers thanked the supervisors for looking with Arbaugh to get the money to keep the testing up.
“I know I’ve been in the fire department for 46-plus years, and I’ve seen the work that these guys put into it, and time,” said Sylvis. “And when you talk about the testing and stuff that they do, they’re working a full-time job, plus doing a full-time job as a volunteer fire department. So I really honestly and truthfully believe they’re one of our best assets that we have in the township. So I definitely want to thank them.”
Sylvis also thanked Arbaugh for his continued involvement in all the things that he’s involved in.