DuBOIS — Julie Stewart, president of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, talked about building storefronts in the downtown at Wednesday’s Coffee and Commerce.
Stewart explained that the DDRG is organized into four different committees, including special events and promotions, design and beautification, organization and fundraising and economic vitality.
Over the past year or so, Stewart said that the downtown has experienced “ebb and flow” with regard to storefronts because several buildings became vacant.
Stewart said the former cosmetology school building suffered significant water damage following a water line break.
“Everything depends on the building owner up until the point where it can get taken over by somebody else, but that takes years,” Stewart said. “The government can’t just come in and take over a building like that so it is in the middle of foreclosure right now. And people are interested in it but it is going to take probably a million dollars to get that building, that’s a big, big building.”
Stewart said she feels like all of the vacant buildings have potential as long as they are not caving in on themselves.
“I’m in the middle of rehabbing a building like that myself,” Stewart said. “But, we actively work with people that come to us and ask about vacant storefronts. In fact, I’m working with a couple of people right now that are looking for space.”
There are businesses coming to the downtown but at the same time there are firms going out of business, said Stewart, noting that Fireside Philly Cheesesteak just closed.
“A lot of people ask about the First Commonwealth Bank building, because that one only had a couple of tenants in it,” said Stewart. “Somebody did buy that and they are doing a massive rehab. We are really excited about that. When we have our Town Hall meeting in the spring, the couple that bought that building and is rehabbing it is going to come and talk about all the things that they are doing, because there’s, I think, anywhere from 15 to 20 office spaces on the second floor. The first floor is going to be a combination of retail and food places. And then the third and fourth floor will be apartments, like nicer apartments.”
“There is a lot of effort behind the scenes but they are all privately owned and a lot of people just don’t want to do anything with their buildings so there is not much that we can do about that,” said Stewart.
The DDRG continues to pursue grants.
“It is sort of a misconception that there is just money out there. There is some money like this grant that we applied for, but it has to be applied for through a certain group which is us,” said Stewart. “And there happens to be state funding in that pot right now but that doesn’t happen every year. It just depends. And most of them are matching grants. We have that happen a lot, people get all excited about the grants but if you are applying for $5,000 and you are responsible for $2,500 of it, and you don’t have the $2,500, we can’t do it.”
On the DDRG side of things, putting big grant packages together is labor intensive, she said.
“So that’s where we are with that, but we are feeling good about some of the things that we have going on,” said Stewart. “I think in the last 10 or 12 years that I have been involved, I’ve seen a huge improvement in the downtown. Everything is relative to other places you go and things that you see. I look at it from when I first started to now, it looks pretty darn good. But we can certainly do a lot more, couldn’t we?”
DDRG Manager Dan Bowman said that a new dessert company and cafe is coming to downtown DuBois called, “Kaysi Cakes,” to be located at 108 N. Brady St., where the former DuBois Inks & Toners business was located.
“They’re still making renovations, but they’re pretty much redoing the space from what I had heard,” Bowman said. “We’re excited about it. It’ll be right across the street from Nicole’s Niche, and right next to Lauren’s Barber Shop. So that will be a nice new opening in the downtown.”
