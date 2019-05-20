Alice Pollock of the Clearfield County Agency on Aging says older women feel safer and more secure after they take the National Rifle Association’s Women on Target class, the latest of which was held on May 18 at the Treasure Lake shooting range.
Pollock said she began having conversations with her son Jerry Pollock and State Rep. Matt Gabler in 2017 about how many women in the Clearfield County senior centers had told her that they had guns they have never used.
“They have never shot them. They keep them loaded either in their bed or by their bed. I saw this as a great problem,” Pollock said.
Pollock was made aware of the Women on Target class that was held by the Treasure Lake Sportsmans Club and overseen by club Secretary Judy Smith. She said she applied for a senior center grant to obtain the funds needed to get seniors into the class.
“Every one said it will never happen. I thought it would because of the narrative I wrote. I felt women needed this class. They did give me the class and I was able to get 14 women in each class. I am so excited because the class filled up and we have a waiting list. I am hoping to do it again. This is the first time they have taught all older women,” Pollock said.
She said she is writing a followup for the state to see if the women in the class shoot with their husbands and feel more comfortable shooting a gun.
Pollock said participants will be instructed on gun maintenance, proper handling and shooting techniques. She said the women participating in this particular class had to be between 55 and 70 years old in order for the instructor to get used to working with older women.
She said all the women she has talked to are excited about the class.
“All the women are so excited. I can’t think how much safer they are going to feel. I am hoping it is the first of many to come. I think these women are going to see what they think may not be what is. I think it will be a very good learning experience,” Pollock said.