ST MARYS — St. Marys Area School Board members addressed an unexpected topic during this week's Zoom meeting — bullying.
Newly-elected board member Melissa Lundin said members of the public often ask her how the district handles bullying, and she wanted to know how to properly respond.
"What happens if a parent reports their child is being bullied?" Lundin asked.
St. Marys Area High School Principal John Schlimm said every complaint is followed up, and 99 percent of the time, the case is handled that day. Middle School Principal Noel Petrosky said the middle school abides by the same guidelines, following up with parents that same day as well.
Petrosky says they tend to see more online occurrences than anything at the middle school level, such as inappropriate photos or posts being reported, and then conduct an online investigation.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar said the administration there sees the “beginning stages” of these social interactions, such as children being rude or mean to one another.
“We do sit downs with the kids — the victim and the one being not so kind,” she said. “We try to do conflict resolution, and get them together to solve the problem.”
The elementary school also sees its occasional threats, in which case all parties are always contacted, Kuhar adds.
Dan Vollmer, principal of Fox Township and Bennett's Valley elementary schools, said their procedure involves notifying staff members to “keep a close eye on the situation,” following a bullying report.