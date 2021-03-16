ST. MARYS — Families and individuals will be lacing up for the 11th annual Bunny Hop 5K for Brain Aneurysm Awareness Saturday, April 3 this year.
The 3.2 mile walk, held at Benzinger Park, benefits the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Organizers Carly Frank and her sister, Taylor Grimm, lost their mother Becky unexpectedly to a brain aneurysm rupture. Since then, they have made it their mission to spread awareness and education.
Frank said although COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the hop completely, nonprofit organizations like the BAF have been significantly impacted.
“We are so looking forward to seeing everybody, masked, at our bunny hop,” she said.
Online registration ahead of time is strongly encouraged to promote social distancing, said Frank.
Each year, the Bunny Hop is also a way for families who have lost someone to come together.
“This race has brought us closer to those who have lost somebody to an aneurysm, and more so educated the community on the signs and symptoms,” Frank said. “Prevention and education are our main goals, in addition to providing a safe place for those to grieve and celebrate their loved ones.”
Educational materials and treats will be given out at the event, said Frank. Donations of water and healthy snacks are requested.
“If you can’t physically participate, donations are always welcome and virtual participation is an option as well,” she said. “The amount of gratitude we have towards our community is beyond words, as everybody has really come together over these last 11 years and helped spread awareness, and not fear.”
For the Frank family, celebrating Becky each year brings them closure, she said.
“Our mission is to bring awareness and education to those around us, and especially the kindness that she filled every room with. We have worked closely with many other families building this race, growing our participants, and are happy to celebrate 11 years.”
The Youth Fun Run will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the 5K at 11:30 a.m.
To register, visit www.bafound.org/2021BunnyHop. Find the 11th annual Bunny Hop 5K on Facebook.