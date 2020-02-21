DuBOIS — The local business community had the opportunity to meet the commissioners from both Clearfield and Jefferson counties at Thursday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections Luncheon at the DuBois Country Club.
Tony Scotto, John Sobel and Dave Glass of Clearfield County and Jack Matson, Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik of Jefferson County discussed a few of their top priorities at the chamber’s first Business Connections event of the year.
Scotto talked about Clearfield County’s recent purchase of new election equipment. The county is scrapping its touch screen voting booth system in favor of a paper ballot system to meet state requirements that require voting machines to provide a paper trail and have them in place by the fall 2020 presidential election.
Economic development was also named a priority by commissioners in both counties.
“We need to maintain our real estate taxes that invite economic development to our residents,” said Matson.
One issue of which Jefferson County is most proud is its revamped Children and Youth Services system, said Matson.
“We were looking at how much money we were losing in our system and how our kids were not being protected,” said Matson. “We’ve actually put quite a bit of money back in our CYS program. We made a difference on that expenditure and that’s where it starts.”
The goal, said Matson, is to try and continue to improve the CYS system.
Another way Jefferson County will work on economic development is through the DuBois Regional Airport, said Matson.
“They flew about 5,000 people out there in 2016. Last year, they flew 11,000 people out there. It was the first time in probably 20 years that their bills were current,” said Matson. “Jefferson County, we stepped up when they were in a budget crisis five years ago and took money out of our account to put it in a contingency account to help them pay their bills and help them attract more people here.”
The opioid crisis was also addressed by the commissioners of both counties and the idea of implementing drug courts to help reduce crime and affect real, positive change in people’s lives.