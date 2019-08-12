Representatives from North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission will be the speakers at the Sept. 19 Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Business Connections Luncheon at the DuBois Country Club.
The topic will be, “Broadband and Business,” with guest speakers Jim Chorney and Ed Mats of NCPRDC, according to chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Networking will begin at 11:15 a.m.
The cost of lunch is $25 and reservations are required. Please contact the DuBois Chamber office at 814-371-5010 or by email at dacc@duboispachamber.com.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is the designated Local Development District for the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter. Located in the heart of North Central Pennsylvania, the six-county regional is known throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an emerging forerunner in industrial site location, economic growth, workforce quality, and business opportunity.
The communities, businesses and industries of this region work together with North Central, in Ridgway, Pennsylvania, to streamline state, federal and regional services, including transportation planning and economic development. Support for new venture is available in funding community infrastructure projects, customized job training, technical assistance for export, government procurement, redevelopment and networking – all working together to make our communities livable and viable.