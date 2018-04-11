DuBOIS — Dennis Davin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will be the speaker at the Thursday Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce Business Connections Luncheon.
It is not too late to make reservations for the event, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
Davin was appointed to serve as Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development in January 2015 by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Prior to his appointment, Davin served for more than a decade as director of the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development, where he was responsible for the economic development strategy for Allegheny County. He managed funding from local, state and federal sources to implement economic development activities such as site development, new job creation initiatives, community development, and affordable housing for approximately 1.25 million residents in 130 municipalities. He also served as director of the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority and executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, Hospital Development Authority, Higher Education Building Authority, and Residential Finance Authority.
The cost for the sit-down lunch is $25. Networking and registration will start at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be at 11:45 a.m. The guest speaker will begin at 12:15 p.m. with questions and answers to follow.
To reserve a seat, call the chamber office at 371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
