Representatives from North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission were the speakers at last week’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Business Connections Luncheon held at the DuBois Country Club.
The topic was, “Broadband and Business,” with guest speakers, North Central’s Executive Director James Chorney and Director of Information Systems Ed Matts.
“We appreciate the work you do and the many projects you are working on to help our communities receive better broadband technology services,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
During the presentation, Chorney noted a recent report from Penn State with regard to rural broadband. He said 72 percent of the counties in Pennsylvania are considered being rural. Among those, there isn’t a single county which can say 50 percent of their residents have access to broadband speeds.
“The digital divide is real,” said Chorney.
Matts said North Central, based in Ridgway, has been an internet service provider since 1994. North Central Internet offers quality high speed Internet service to customers throughout the six-county region, including Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter. Service is provided via its wireless wide-area-network. In 2000, North Central was awarded a $1 million transportation grant to connect the six counties for 911 addressing.
North Central is also trying to find money to do a smart farm, said Matts.
“We’d like to get somebody on board that would be willing to do the sensors in the ground, cameras in the barns, you know, there’s all kinds of smart farm technology out there now,” said Matts. “So it’s finding a farm that we can actually get to with broadband can be an issue. I have someone in Porter that’s interested in doing it but I can’t get to them. So you get one side of the coin, you can’t get the other side of the coin. So I think eventually we will try to find that farm.”
“The second part of this project is to find where the holes in service are,” said Matts. “The people that live out there and know where they’re at, but we have to be able to prove it. So we’re going to actually try to work with the school districts in our six counties ... primarily with the seniors. We’re going to have a website set up.”