ST. MARYS — When talking about the powdered metals industry and its legacy in Elk County, local business leaders say it helps create and sustain many jobs in the area.
Advantage Metal Powders, Inc. owner Jason Gabler said about 80 percent of powder metals in the area are tied to the automotive industry, with more than 600 powdered metal parts in every new car. With around 17 million cars sold, 40-50 percent are made in Elk County each year.
Those passionate about seeing the powdered metal industry continue to thrive, such as Eric Wolfe, president of Horizon Technology Inc., and Gabler, say that there’s always a little healthy competition between local businesses, but it’s beneficial to work together.
“There are certain things we can come together and talk about to move the industry forward,” Gabler said. “We want to support each other as an industry.”
Overall, the powder metal industry is small, but in Elk County, it’s “huge,” the men said.
“It all comes down to the people who are familiar with this technology for more than 100 years,” Wolfe said.
The powdered metal industry uses similar technology to the carbon industry, Wolfe said.
A Pennsylvania State University study in 2010 showed that for every 100 jobs in the powdered metal industry, there are 68 jobs created because of that, Wolfe said, calling it a “multiplier,” or a job essential in creating other jobs.
Not all PM jobs are “dirty,” so to speak, Gabler says. Some include accounting, human resources, quality, logistics, machinists, engineering, sales, marketing and others.
Wolfe and Gabler guess that there are 50 plus powdered metal plants in the Elk County area alone.