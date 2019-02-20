The Sandy Township Supervisors were asked by two business owners to consider adopting a noise ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
“In the last three months, someone’s been phoning in and complaining of noise,” said Ray Medred, owner of the Warehouse Pub & Deli, 5356 Rockton Road. “I’ve been there for 10 years, never had a problem.”
An officer from the Liquor Control Board came and told Medred that he could hear the noise at the curb and that he was going to issue a summons.
“What they’re saying is, if I’m standing at the curb, and you can hear me, you’re getting fined,” said Medred.
Medred said the LCB officer told him that “all you have to do is go to your local municipality and get a noise ordinance, and we’re gone. You’d never have to see us again. Nobody has to call us. If somebody calls continuously ... and it’s nothing, then it’s my turn to file harassment against that person.”
Medred said he’s had nine weeks in a row when someone has called in a noise complaint.
“This past weekend I had a DJ. Just a DJ, no noise anywhere. At least 12 of us walked out to the parking lot, all around the curve and everywhere you had to be, nobody could hear a thing. Monday morning I get a phone call, ‘We had another report of noise,’” said Medred.
When asked who called, Medred said the LCB is not allowed to tell him.
“He (the LCB officer) said, ‘Anybody can call. It can be a rival. It can be a disgruntled employee. It can be the neighbor,’” said Medred. “Well, I’ve been here 10 years, and I’ve never had one phone call in 10 years. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Medred noted that the City of DuBois adopted a noise ordinance and said, “It would be the wisest thing to do.”
George Moore, owner of the Gateway Cafe, located at 1283 Maple Ave., just down the road from the Warehouse, said it’s “just so ridiculous” what has been happening to Medred’s business.
“I haven’t had any issues, but I could if somebody moved right across that street,” said Moore. “We knew what Ray was going through, so we went out there, too. Yeah, you can hear a little bit, you’re going to hear something. I hear the garbage truck and the plow guy every day, but it isn’t like it’s abusive.”
“If you have your windows open in the summertime, and if somebody said (something), yeah, we would try to adhere to, to keep peace in the neighborhood. Just like anything, we want to do business. We want to stay there. But, this isn’t fair to have somebody just calling in and calling in, to put the guy out of business. That’s not fair.”
The fines to his business as a result of the noise complaints can range from $300 to $1,000 per call, depending on what the judge decides, said Medred. There is also the possibility of a disorderly conduct charge as well, he said.
“I thank you for your comments. We’ll take it under advisement and we’ll consult our solicitor,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers.
