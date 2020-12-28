RIDGWAY — Part of the Dec. 21 virtual meeting of Ridgway Borough Council included the reviewing of minutes from the Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee session held Dec. 1.
A letter of interest about improving parking, signed by 10 business representatives in Ridgway’s business district, was reviewed by the committee.
Employees parking in front of businesses consumes available parking spaces that could be used by customers, it says. The resolution is that employers should direct employees to park away from the businesses, according to the minutes. The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and Ridgway Main Street Program should reportedly encourage this as well.
Options discussed by committee members included installing signage with time limits, using a parking meter and monitoring system and inflicting fines as a deterrent.
Ultimately, no action was taken regarding this topic.
At the November Ridgway Borough Council meeting, Tom Fitch of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association was a visitor. He requested that during Mountainfest 2020 (Jan. 15-17, 2021), ATV and snowmobiles be permitted to drive on borough roads for a fee, which would be donated to area businesses struggling throughout the pandemic.
At the Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee meeting, a set of rules for using these ATVs were presented and discussed, as well as state law and regulation from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) concerning ATVs and snowmobiles on public roads and highways, according to the minutes.
The committee recommended approval of the revised rules, which were to be presented at the December council meeting. Ultimately, though, members of council had concerns about ATVs driving on private roads or causing issues within the borough, and voted against the idea.