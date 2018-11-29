BROCKWAY — In the Brockway community and beyond, the Morelli name is one that people not only recognize, but respect.
Brockway natives Fran Morelli Sr. and his sons, Fran Jr. and Darren, own and operate side-by-side businesses on Route 219.
For almost 40 years, the family car dealership, Fran Morelli Sales & Service, has been a trustworthy place to buy a vehicle or make a friend.
The dealership was purchased by Fran Sr. in 1981, Darren says, but his father had been selling cars for much longer than that. He was a “mechanic by trade” all his life, selling cars at his Quaker State location.
Articles about Fran Sr. and his career can be seen around the inside dealership walls, as well as awards and memorabilia collected over the years.
The car dealership, as well as Morelli’s Family Restaurant next door, is all thanks to his father’s start in business, Darren says. As a teenager, he can remember starting out as a car cleaner and pizza delivery man, before moving to where he is now.
The restaurant was a fast food business when the family had the opportunity to buy it in 1984, Darren said. It began as the “Burger Shack,” staying a fast-food and pizza delivery service for a few more years.
Going from “car people” to “food people” was not a part of the plan, Darren said, but rather was something that fell into their laps. They also became involved in local school transportation.
During that same time, the Morellis also bought their first school bus. They now own nearly 12 of them, which are used to operate more than a third of Brockway Area Schools sports activities, as well as most of DuBois Central Catholic’s.
The Morellis consider their employees to be like family, too, Darren says. Agnus Hoover has been the business’ bookkeeper for more than 30 years, while her daughter, Jamie, does designs for the restaurant’s website.
Despite challenges the economy may bring, Darren says their goal is to keep loyal customers coming back, living up to the Morelli name and high-quality standards of business.
For more information, visit www.franmorelli.com.
