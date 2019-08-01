Earlier this summer, Robin Elliott of Pittsburgh, who also has a home in Treasure Lake, became aware that there are hungry children in the DuBois area and wanted to do something to help curb their hunger.
Via email, Elliott, who is president of a health insurance company called All Your Benefits, contacted DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton and they discussed what Elliott had in mind.
“This is all out of the goodness of her heart,” said Benton during a meeting last week when the two met in person for the first time.
“She (Elliott) was informed of the needs of the students within our district and how, as a community, we come together to try to meet those needs,” said Benton. “And she reached out to me and said, ‘I want to help. I want to make sure that these children have, or make sure that these children are nourished during the summer months when they’re not able to get breakfast and lunch from the school district.’”
Elliott selected $1,000 worth of high quality, nutritious food from the pantry on Amazon and had the items shipped directly to the district.
“She really got some great items for our kids and we have those available on the share table at the schools,” said Benton. “Whenever the kids come in for their free lunches during the summer months, the items are available on a table to them. If they need anything to get them through their day or to help them get through the weekend, it’s there.”
“I wanted it to be high protein, low sugar, low carb,” said Elliott.
Benton commended Elliott for showing compassion for the children of the community.
“She (Elliott) loves our community. She thinks that we’re doing great things here,” said Benton. “She visits every other weekend and wants to pay kindness forward, and get involved and help our community. I think it’s so important for us to model paying kindness forward and thinking about others before yourself, and just being thoughtful and considerate.”
Elliott said children are her passion.
“Being from Pittsburgh, there are so many programs there,” said Elliott, who began coming to Treasure Lake in 2016. “It’s the summer that killed me because the kids are just left to their own accord. And that just breaks my heart. It really does.”
Paying it forward is something the DuBois area community consistently does, said Benton.
“It’s not that we go to the community — the community comes to us and I just think what an example to set for our youth and to show them that we care about them, we love them, we want to provide for them,” said Benton. “The fact that people do this without being asked says so much about our community and their commitment to the children.”
Elliott hopes going public with the story will inspire others to give back as well.
“People assume that somebody else is taking care of it,” said Elliott. “They don’t realize that you can do what I did and you don’t have to commit to it for years. I’m having an exceptionally good year. I’m also a very hard worker. I’ve always felt compelled to give back ... to kids and victims of violence, too ... women are a soft spot for me, but the kids come first because they really have no control.”