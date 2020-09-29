WILCOX — A Butler man is facing charges after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during an argument.
Todd Jason Minnear, 41, of Butler, is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 6.
State Police in Ridgway interviewed a woman Sept. 6, who reportedly said that she and Minnear have been having issues for a while. When she asked to speak to him, he allegedly said, “No, this is the last time you’ll be at this camp,” and got in her face, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman told police Minnear grabbed the front of her hoodie and pushed her, knocking over a chair and spilling a drink on her. He then allegedly kept coming after her and took her car keys. When she tried to get them back, he kept hitting her arms, then allegedly pulled her across the kitchen and slammed her into the wall, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Minnear then reportedly forced the woman outside and allegedly threw her off of the porch, and when she tried to get back up, pushed her down again, and she landed on her knees and hands.
Police noted that there were visible lacerations and swelling on the woman’s left knee and left hand.
Minnear’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Martin’s office.