PUNXSUTAWNEY — Veterans from the Butler area recently visited the town of Punxsutawney, where they found fellowship with local vets and with groundhog Punxsutawney Phil himself.
Christopher Tomayko, a recreation therapist with VA Butler Healthcare in Butler, said he has been accompanying veterans to pre-Groundhog Day festivities since 1999.
The program is organized each year by Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 and VA Butler Healthcare in Butler, Lellock said. It brings veterans to Punxsutawney around Groundhog Day, where they visit the Historical and Genealogical Society and the PWDC.
“My job is to teach the vets how to spend their time constructively,” Tomayko said. “We are always trying to find things for them to do, sober.”
They always make the trip the week before the Super Bowl, he said. This year, they went on Sunday, Jan. 27.
“We get individualized attention by going a few days early,” Tomayko said.
The idea originated with a Punxsutawney veteran at the VA Butler Healthcare center who suggested it 20 years ago, Tomayko said.
Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers bring the groundhog to the Maple Avenue VFW facility, where he visits and takes pictures with the vets, Tomayko said.
They also go home with groundhog-themed items like T-shirts, mugs and hats, Tomayko said.
“They treat us very nice there,” he said.
On the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Geneological Society tour, vets visited the Coal Memorial and Bennis and Lattimer Houses on West Mahoning Street, Tomayko said. There, they create post cards with Phil’s paw print, and address and send it to someone.
Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center Director Marlene Lellock said when the vets visit the North Findley Street facility, they learn about the building’s history from board member Dr. Joe Kernich.
“Then they have time to interact with our exhibits,” she said.
“Joe gives a very, very interesting history on the weather there, and ties in some groundhog facts,” Tomayko adds.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary then prepare lunch for the visiting vets.
Local Punxsutawney veterans also accompany the Butler vets on the bus trip, showing them around the town.
“It’s veterans helping veterans,” Tomayko said of the fellowship.
