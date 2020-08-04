“Farm to table” means many things, according to Erin Hart, director of Farm to Table Western PA and Buy Fresh Buy Local, which celebrates the region’s locally grown and produced food and beverages.
“I think it means different things to different people,” said Hart. “A lot of people, I think, think of restaurants when they think of farm to table, except our program is more about direct to consumer, so people buying direct from farms. The most important aspect of it is, that it’s not just about restaurants buying local.”
According to the Farm to Table Western PA website, it also means:
— Knowing where your food comes from
— Accessing fresh nutritional food
— Supporting local businesses
— And getting back to our roots
The farm to table movement came about for multiple reasons, said Hart.
“I think a lot of things culminated that definitely health of people is not in a great state in general,” she said. “One way to address health issues is by eating real food, natural, ground food, that’s not processed using ingredients that are available close to you and eating seasonally. All these different things that are health indicators really can be answered just by buying from farms.”
There’s also the economy, said Hart.
“When you look at the economy of rural communities, it hasn’t been going great,” Hart said. “With all of the jobs that we’ve lost in Western Pennsylvania over the last 30, 40 years with manufacturing, those jobs need to be replaced by something that’s meaningful employment, that’s environmentally sound so we’re not destroying the natural resources of our region.”
And farms, once again, answer that call, Hart said.
“The farms that we work with are small farms that are located throughout the 30 counties of Western Pa.,” said Hart. “We promote people buying direct so that the economic impact can be felt, not just by the farm, but with everybody else in the community as well, the banks then, all the places they get their supplies, and all of that.”
Farm to Table Western PA started in 2007, Hart said.
“It was a project to do an event in Western Pennsylvania, and it was an annual conference,” she said. “Two years ago I turned it into a nonprofit. We’ve been addressing food access issues, and other types of services that are just promoting local food. We actually have a contract now with the USDA to deliver farmers to families food boxes.”
Hart said a delivery recently went from Who Cooks For You farm to the Clearfield Agency on Aging.
“That was neat. What we’re trying to do is get farms to work with nonprofits that are close to them, not driving to Pittsburgh and then driving back out,” said Hart. “Just keep it in your neighborhood, community. You’re with one county over two counties over, and then that money is going into that county. The products are going into these rural areas. Right now in Pittsburgh, there’s food box distributions everywhere. So if you need food, there’s distributions every day, several throughout the county. That’s not the case in the outlying counties.”
Hart said the nonprofit organization is just trying to keep promoting the local farms to consumers.
“A lot of people started buying local during COVID-19 because of the food security issues,” said Hart. “We want to make sure that people are going to continue doing that. We’re encouraging people to subscribe to a farm in 2021 through a CSA — Community Supported Agriculture.” This means customers pay for “shares” and receive a percentage of the products harvested from local farms. “Shares” are available from farms and farm cooperatives throughout western Pennsylvania, although currently there are no CSAs in the Courier Express coverage area of Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties. Customers pick a designated site such as home, business or church for pick up.