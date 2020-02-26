WEEDVILLE — A Byrnedale man faces a felony charge for allegedly selling heroin.
Brett Allen Chicola, 34, of Byrnedale, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Feb. 18.
According to Ridgway-based State Police, Chicola was caught selling two stamp bags of heroin to Joshua Allen Elias, 29, of Ridgway, Jan. 24.
Chicola allegedly delivered two stamp bags to Elias’ vehicle, in exchange for $20 per bag. Chicola allegedly left the heroin in a cigarette pack in Elias’ car, which was parked at 5368 Gardner Hill Road in Weedville, Jay Township.
Chicola’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 17.