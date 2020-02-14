WEEDVILLE — A Byrnedale man faces trespassing charges in connection with a garage break-in on Bennetts Valley Highway.
Mario L. Sidelinger, 54, of Byrnedale, is charged with a criminal trespassing third-degree felony and a third-degree trespassing misdemeanor, according to documents filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 29.
Ridgway-based State Police reported that Sidelinger was reportedly observed inside a garage which was supposed to be locked on a Bennetts Valley Highway property Jan. 20. When Sidelinger was asked why he cut the lock to get in, he reportedly said, “Because all of my stuff is in there,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man who reportedly spotted Sidelinger contacted the property owners, who contacted Ridgway-based State Police and said Sidelinger had no ownership of or possessions on the property.
During an interview with police Jan. 25, Sidelinger reportedly said he knows he was not supposed to be in the garage, and understands why he would be charged with trespassing. He said he retrieved “the rest of his stuff,” and will not go to that property again for any reason.
Sidelinger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 10 at Jacob’s office.