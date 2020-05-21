WEEDVILLE — A Byrnedale woman is charged with taking $20,228 worth of lottery tickets from American Legion Post 978 in Weedville in 2018.
Laura Ashley Poglianich, 29, of Byrnedale, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial Mark Jacob’s office May 12.
Ridgway State Police reported that between November 2018 and December 2018, Poglianich took lottery tickets from American Legion Post 978, reportedly giving them to customers at no charge on several different occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Throughout the two month period, she allegedly stole $20,228 worth of tickets. Video footage shows her removing them from a jar then taking them to the bar area, where no money transactions occurred, but winning tickets were cashed.
Police also spoke with an employee of the American Legion, who said Poglianich was seen doing this with around 50 tickets, with no money transactions between Poglianich and the customer. She was terminated that same day, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The same witness told police it was later discovered that Poglianich allegedly stole from the Legion on several occasions, sometimes putting the money in the register and sometimes not, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She reportedly was recorded on camera grabbing a handful or two of tickets, then going to the corner of the bar where it is assumed she believed she was hidden, and giving them to a customer.
When interviewed by police, Poglianich said she recalls having taken tickets on one occasion by accident due to being very busy. She reportedly maintained she never stole any before or after Dec. 30, 2018.
Poglianich’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 23 at Jacob’s office.