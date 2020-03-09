REYNOLDSVILLE — Students in Donna Coder’s class got a visit from Bernadette Dolan to present the students with backpacks filled with books from the company Teacher Created Materials.
Coder met Dolan at a Title One training in Pittsburgh in January. While talking with her, Coder expressed her love for her students, and opened her heart about her job. Dolan found the perfect opportunity to offer the books to a truly passionate teacher.
“She was so energetic, and just opened her heart. She said her students need her,” Dolan said about meeting Coder. “Mrs. Coder was the main reason, her love of her job, and she’s so committed.”
Dolan started with the company in December, and this was the first time she got to deliver backpacks to a classroom. Teacher Created Materials was started 42 years ago by a single mother who was a second grade teacher.
She began by seeing the gaps in the curriculum, and building lesson plans to address it. She then copied her lesson plans and shared them with other teachers.
“I found it interesting while visiting their booth that this was not only an educational publishing company, but was supported by teacher created expertise,” Coder said. “There are many publishing companies that have good intentions of meeting our educational needs however, teachers do have the experience and are aware of the gaps that need to be addressed better than anyone.”
The materials in the backpacks are designed to combat the loss of knowledge during summer vacation. They come with four paperback books for the children, as well as a notebook and work book. The company has an exclusive contract with Time Magazine for Kids for the materials.
“We know that if the materials are designed for the children, they’re going to be engaged, they’re going to want to read them, they’re going to learn. After all, these kids are our future,” Dolan said.
Dolan said the work book has six weeks worth of activities, so the work won’t take up the children’s entire summer. This is part of a national program that has it’s home base in California. Dolan is the Central and Western Pennsylvania consultant.