REYNOLDSVILLE — C.G. Johnson Elementary School students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday and kicked off Read Across America Week with a presentation by Mark Weakland on Monday.
Weakland is a children’s author and music teacher by trade, who incorporated music and sound into a presentation encouraging children to read and write.
He spoke to the students about the books he has published, and explained that most authors write about whatever interests them. He shared some of his children’s books with them, explaining why he was interested in certain topics.
“As a writer, I’m always thinking ‘what am I going to write about today?’” Weakland said. “I’ve written about lots and lots of books about all different kinds of topics.”
He told the students he has written at least 80 books in his life. According to Reynoldsville Librarian Karl Rebon, his books work well with STEAM and STEM topics.
He has books about chemical reactions and science topics. He brought with him his book about pirates that teaches the science behind sinking and floating.
He had a book of poetry about sounds that he had written, telling the students that he is very interested in sounds. Weakland made sure the students understood they could write about whatever they wanted. He taught the children about the science of sound with vibrations and tension, including many instruments in his explanations.
The children learned several songs and hand motions during the presentation as well.