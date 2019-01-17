BROOKVILLE — A Main Street Brookville studio hosted 96 pieces created by Jefferson County Vocational Technical School, more commonly known as Jeff Tech, students during an art show and reception Jan. 11.
Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education Brookville opened the shop to the public, displaying an entire wall covered in student artwork that evening.
Founded in 2011, C.R.E.A.T.E. brings the community together through creative projects, aiming to give people a space to highlight and showcase their talents to the public.
Owner Chrissie Hoffman refers to everything C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville is as “her dream and her passion.”
They are very excited to showcase the artwork of local students each year, she said.
“Our mission is to promote the arts and expand ideas in the create field,” she said. “We are excited to give these kids a place to display their work. It’s important to help give them that acceptance, and the idea they can do anything.”
The art show contained work from Jeff Tech students who aren’t in art club or art class and have another focus, but wanted to participate anyway, Hoffman said.
Students can also sell their artwork through C.R.E.A.T.E.
“A lot of these kids aren’t focusing on an art, but art is an outlet for them,” she said.
The shop offers several outlets, including a framework business and a community market every Saturday featuring local farmers and artisans. The organization also offers several classes and workshops, including fiddle jams, a book and writers’ club, microgreen growing, clogging, crocheting and more.
Jeff Tech culinary students prepared refreshments and treats for the evening’s reception.
Jeff Tech mathematics and art instructor Angela Dragich said she started with about 60 entries and 46 students participating, and ended up with a lot more by the night of the art show.
The artwork varied from landscape paintings to charcoal portraits and other creations.
For more information, contact C.R.E.A.T.E. Brookville at 814-271-7726 or its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.