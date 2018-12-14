RIDGWAY — The fate of individual cafeteria employees within the Ridgway Area School District is uncertain after contractor The Nutrition Group was approved to take over food services beginning Jan. 1, 2019.
In order to outsource food services, the district first had to sever food services from other employment classified as support personnel and subject to a collective bargaining agreement.
An appendix to a contract between the district and the Ridgway Area Education Support Professionals Association gave the district the ability to “contract to the third parties for all aspects of the operation of food service, including provisions for all labor required for the operation of that service.”
The contract does include provisions for severance packages for employees furloughed as a result of such a decision, but does not include any requirement regarding a contractor retaining current employees.
Last week, at a combined re-organizational and monthly meeting, the district board decided to accept a bid from The Nutrition Group to outsource food services entirely to the company.
The agreement accompanying that bid, under the portion of the contract addressing standard terms and conditions regarding employees, says current employees will be retained by the district and the contractor.
However, it does not specify whether said employees would potentially be retained with current compensation packages. Potential staff reductions are not addressed directly.
The severance package included in the collective bargaining agreement includes, $100 for each year of credited district service and pro-ration of said amount for partial years and $50 for each unused sick day.
District board meetings are usually held on the second Wednesday of the month. The re-organizational meeting was held on the first Wednesday of the month and the regular meeting accompanied it.
